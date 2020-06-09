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Globalism Is Occupying And Conquering America; How Will America Respond? - War Room Full Show
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18 views • June 09, 2020
America braces for another wave of liberal madness, Democrat riot mobs and Fake News. If these plans to destroy America do not pan out, what will the Anti-American globalist forces try next? The most deadly weekend in Chicago claims over a dozen black lives, but no news coverage or mention of them as the focus remains on the felon George Floyd. Americans are asking themselves what to do as the scourge of Democrat rolled out communism is destroying their cities and eroding their freedoms. Fog City Midge joins the show to discuss how and why liberals ignore all the facts pertaining to their movements. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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