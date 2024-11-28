BOMBSHELL: ALL PHARMA DRUGS ARE BEING USED TO DIGITALIZE HUMANS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Jane Ruby - 11-27-2024: Lisa McGee stays on for the After Talk portion of The Dr. Jane Ruby Show, exposing the US government/Pharma evil operations to conduct merging of humans with artificial intelligence, and digital devices. Lisa reports that all pharma drugs and devices given to humans ARE THE MECHANISM TO DIGITIZE HUMANS AND RUSH THE BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE. Bacteria and fungi are now partially digitized and used to make pharmaceuticals. Lisa's mastery lies in connecting eclectic documents like patents, FOIA releases, and numerous other types of evidence.