Peter McCullough and Jessica Rose on “Alarming, Catastrophic Vaccine Deaths”

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Dr. Peter McCullough is a practicing internist and cardiologist in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Jessica Rose holds degrees in applied mathematics, immunology, computational biology, molecular biology and biochemistry. (Check out her Substack.) Both are leading figures in the popular resistance movement pushing back against bad COVID policies. Below is a rough transcript of our interview.
Complete transcript: https://kevinbarrett.substack.com/p/peter-mccullough-and-jessica-rose?s=w