Stout Sunday: Drekker Brewing Milk Maiden Chocolate Milk Stout 3.0/5*

Running5% for the ABV the IBUs are listed as 34 and the SRM is a rich mahogany 98 by my eye.

This is not a good beer and I should've rated it lower.

More like a 2 than a 3.

Burnt coffee isn't a flavor but some folks like Pine as a primary. There's no accounting for taste but there is also no excuse for this to be label as a "chocolate milk stout".

More than a bit misleading to be sure.

Burnt Offerings would've been a better descriptor.

Thanks for coming by and having a burnt one with us. Love you folks.

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/beerandgear/



