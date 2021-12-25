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(5 of 12) This is the fifth of a twelve part series of videos. 'Please do not conflate wanting to preserve the culture in which I live, and that I am a descendant of, with hatred of others.
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72 views • December 25, 2021
(5 of 12) This is the fifth of a twelve part series of videos.
'Please do not conflate wanting to preserve the culture in which I live, and that I am a descendant of, with hatred of others. That is absolutely not the case. Liking and loving my own culture and my own nation, and it's own uniqueness, is no different to anyone else in any other nation loving their own culture...'
'Please do not conflate wanting to preserve the culture in which I live, and that I am a descendant of, with hatred of others. That is absolutely not the case. Liking and loving my own culture and my own nation, and it's own uniqueness, is no different to anyone else in any other nation loving their own culture...'
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