© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Marxists took over the Netherlands | Yuri Bezmenov & ideological subversion
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • November 24, 2020
https://https://www.nielsenreport.org ✅ How Marxists took over the Netherlands | Yuri Bezmenov & ideological subversion ✅
This video is protected by Article 19 - Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.
Western nations are in decline. This can be traced back to the long march through the institutions of marxist-minded individuals who back in the day often were supporters of the Soviet Union. After the fall of the Soviet Union, they shifted their focus towards the culture.
Yuri Bezmenov speaks about ideological subversion and describes how the Soviet Union did it's best to ideologically destroy Western nations. Even though the Soviet Union doesn't exist anymore, the effect remained and there even has been a snowball effect. Many Western nations have gone through a process of indoctrination.
The effects of ideological subversion or brainwashing with cultural marxism, you can see with your own eyes. However, it is difficult to describe the exact process and to exactly determine who was involved.
Perhaps cultural marxism is therefore best described as a 'spirit of the age', a zeitgeist.
In this video, I do my best to describe this process in my own country the Netherlands (or what is left of it).
#yuribezmenov
Paul Nielsen
Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org/
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltbqxct9rdy/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1
If you would like to do a one time donation in crypto currency to help support this channel, you can do this by donating to one of the following addresses.
Bitcoin: 1KeaYJbvQTjrnLkWhuQAMgGzMBvQvE1zJV
Ether: 0x31536A99eBAFB284BE4Ef87589fdB4df1507acBb
Bitcoin cash: qp87vtrpqke7ffwsk4lgs7465mzxh0ygq5wzhl6ae6
Stellar: GAGBJNNB2G2KC6ZIOE5CCKDBJKIWQTK7VJ7UZKSKCUU6EWE7L4ZNE7HK
This video is protected by Article 19 - Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.
Western nations are in decline. This can be traced back to the long march through the institutions of marxist-minded individuals who back in the day often were supporters of the Soviet Union. After the fall of the Soviet Union, they shifted their focus towards the culture.
Yuri Bezmenov speaks about ideological subversion and describes how the Soviet Union did it's best to ideologically destroy Western nations. Even though the Soviet Union doesn't exist anymore, the effect remained and there even has been a snowball effect. Many Western nations have gone through a process of indoctrination.
The effects of ideological subversion or brainwashing with cultural marxism, you can see with your own eyes. However, it is difficult to describe the exact process and to exactly determine who was involved.
Perhaps cultural marxism is therefore best described as a 'spirit of the age', a zeitgeist.
In this video, I do my best to describe this process in my own country the Netherlands (or what is left of it).
#yuribezmenov
Paul Nielsen
Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org/
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltbqxct9rdy/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1
If you would like to do a one time donation in crypto currency to help support this channel, you can do this by donating to one of the following addresses.
Bitcoin: 1KeaYJbvQTjrnLkWhuQAMgGzMBvQvE1zJV
Ether: 0x31536A99eBAFB284BE4Ef87589fdB4df1507acBb
Bitcoin cash: qp87vtrpqke7ffwsk4lgs7465mzxh0ygq5wzhl6ae6
Stellar: GAGBJNNB2G2KC6ZIOE5CCKDBJKIWQTK7VJ7UZKSKCUU6EWE7L4ZNE7HK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.