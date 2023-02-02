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01/30/2023 Cait Corrigan: Politicians and the media try to divide the Americans by religion, race, ethnicity, and gender when actually, the greatest threat to America right now is the CCP.
01/30/2023 凯特·科里根：政客和媒体试图以宗教、种族、民族和性别来分化美国人，而实际上，现在对美国威胁最大的是中共。