Cait Corrigan: Politicians and the media try to divide the Americans by religion, race, ethnicity, and gender when actually, the greatest threat to America right now is the CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 days ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p2710kza184

01/30/2023 Cait Corrigan: Politicians and the media try to divide the Americans by religion, race, ethnicity, and gender when actually, the greatest threat to America right now is the CCP.


01/30/2023 凯特·科里根：政客和媒体试图以宗教、种族、民族和性别来分化美国人，而实际上，现在对美国威胁最大的是中共。


