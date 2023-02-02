https://gettr.com/post/p2710kza184
01/30/2023 Cait Corrigan: Politicians and the media try to divide the Americans by religion, race, ethnicity, and gender when actually, the greatest threat to America right now is the CCP.
01/30/2023 凯特·科里根：政客和媒体试图以宗教、种族、民族和性别来分化美国人，而实际上，现在对美国威胁最大的是中共。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.