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What You Need to Know About Ehlers Danlos Syndrome #shorts
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100 views • April 01, 2022
What is Ehler’s Danlos Syndrome?
It’s more than just having really loose skin, according to my guest Patricia J. Stott, who is part of Elevation Wellness. Patricia’s work is focused on Ehler’s Danlos Syndrome and the hypermobility spectrum disorder.
According to Patricia, the symptom of EDS is more than just flexibility.
She elaborates that EDS is a connective tissue disorder that affects ALL the connective tissue in a person’s body. ⛓️
And because of this, even your gastrointestinal system and nervous system can get affected! 🧠
Like, subscribe, and share this video to help raise awareness.
It’s more than just having really loose skin, according to my guest Patricia J. Stott, who is part of Elevation Wellness. Patricia’s work is focused on Ehler’s Danlos Syndrome and the hypermobility spectrum disorder.
According to Patricia, the symptom of EDS is more than just flexibility.
She elaborates that EDS is a connective tissue disorder that affects ALL the connective tissue in a person’s body. ⛓️
And because of this, even your gastrointestinal system and nervous system can get affected! 🧠
Like, subscribe, and share this video to help raise awareness.
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