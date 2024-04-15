We've Had Enough - Official Music Video

Our country is divided. Our political “leaders” in both parties, even though they work for us, are not looking out for our interests. They have failed us for decades in every area of our lives.
When are we going to elect those who will represent the American people?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.