Are You Really 'Fighting For Freedom

For all the political activists and people who engage in various political endeavors in an attempt to convince the people in 'government' to give the people their freedom back. Are the political activists aware of the message that they are actually sending to those whom they are trying to convince. Are the political activists aware of the message they are actually sending to those whom they try to convince? Watch until the end to learn what this message is and why political endeavors will never bring about true freedom.