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100,000 Dead, Blame Boris NOT US (That's if you believe what BORIS is telling you)
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40 views • January 26, 2021
https://youtu.be/HYj7iB7QFy0
A national disgrace.
Said from the heart of everyone that cares about others in this great land of the UK, England.
I don't believe it was all about mistakes...not to lockdown earlier, it will prove to be more about financial benefit for a few.
(I would also say I do not believe the presenter is correct about New Zealand and Australia being free, this is NOT what I hear from my associates and probably just propaganda he may have mistakenly believed)
A national disgrace.
Said from the heart of everyone that cares about others in this great land of the UK, England.
I don't believe it was all about mistakes...not to lockdown earlier, it will prove to be more about financial benefit for a few.
(I would also say I do not believe the presenter is correct about New Zealand and Australia being free, this is NOT what I hear from my associates and probably just propaganda he may have mistakenly believed)
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