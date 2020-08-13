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Breaking down Covid-19 by Dr. Kelly Victory
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116 views • August 13, 2020
YouTube removed my Truth and Facts about COVID-19 from Dr. Kelly Victory video today. This is yet another example of censorship by the left leaning Social Media companies. As YouTube removes important videos giving you the truth,
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