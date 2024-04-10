On the night of April 9, Russian forces continue targeted destruction of military facilities and related enterprises in the territories controlled by the Kiev regime.

Russian strikes hit targets in the Poltava region. As a result of the attack, the local facility of the fuel and energy complex was heavily damaged. More Russian strikes destroyed a number of targets in the Dnipropetrovsk and Odessa regions.

UAV arrivals were reported at Ukrainian military faiclities in Kamenskoye and in the city of Konstantinovka in the east of the country.

Several explosions thundered in the border areas of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

On the night of April 9, drones of the Kiev regime were again launched to the Russian rear areas. One of the Ukrainian UAVs crashed in the Voronezh region.

The Zaporizhia nuclear Power Plant which is under Russian control has come under another attack of Ukrainian drones. A Ukrainian UAV attacked a unique simulator of the reactor hall of a nuclear power plant. The roof of the building was damaged. Fortunately, none of the station’s staff or the soldiers guarding it were injured.

In recent days, Ukrainian troops have been regularly attacking the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant with unmanned aerial vehicles. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has admitted that the nuclear power plant was already close to a nuclear accident during the April 7 drone attack; but the Kiev regime ignores all warnings about the danger of the consequences of its attacks.

The Russian army, overcoming fierce resistance from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, continues to push the enemy in several directions on the front.

Ukrainian forces are retreating in the Seversk direction in the north. According to preliminary reports, the Ukrainian army began withdrawing from military positions in the village of Belogorovka, where prolonged fighting continued on the outskirts, including in the chalk dump. Earlier, Russian units took control of a local chalk factory, which served as an important Ukrainian stronghold in the area. Control over Belogorovka paves the way for further offensive on Seversk, and the heights there allow them to establish fire control over vast territories.

In the Avdeevka direction, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation defeated the Ukrainian garrison and took the full control of the town of Pervomaiskoe. There has been no official confirmation yet, but Ukrainian sources also admit that Ukrainian forces have been withdrawn to reserve positions near Netailovo.

Russian troops also continue to advance on Chasov Yar, bypassing it from the north and south amid ongoing assault from the east. Successful flank attacks make it possible to increase fire control over Ukrainian positions in the town, which, in turn, destroys the stronghold, facilitating the assault.

