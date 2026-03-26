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"They wanted the Iranian people to surrender, or to remain shackled, targeted by the Americans without responding."
Abdul-Malik al-Houthi on Arab regimes hosting US bases: you deployed in service of the assault on Iran, then blamed Iran for defending itself.
The Americans have turned your countries into war zones and made your primary function the protection of their bases.