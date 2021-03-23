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Governor Noem tells how South Dakota Benefited from no Lockdown
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2274 views • March 23, 2021
Kristy Noem, Governor of South Dakota, speaking at a conference of Hillsdale College, describes how she came to reject the advice of national and international authorities who were calling for masking, social distancing, and lockdown measures supposedly to combat a Covid-19 pandemic. It was not an easy decision but, in the end, South Dakota was rewarded with one of the lowest Covid-infection rates and with the best employment rate in the United States. 2020 Oct 15 – Source: Hillsdale College
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6HQm3ZzyhM
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6HQm3ZzyhM
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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