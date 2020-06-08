Étienne Chouard : ce n'est pas une question de personne mais d'institutions.

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Étienne Chouard : ce n'est pas une question de personne mais d'institutions.
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0 view • June 08, 2020
Import YT 30 décembre 2018 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQlwTlau0Hw
Chaîne Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Les Incorrectibles
⛽ Le Professeur de droit et d'économie, blogueur et militant politique, Étienne Chouard était l'invité d'Eric Morillot dans #LesIncorrectibles sur Sud Radio.
🥊 Figure emblématique du mouvement des #GiletsJaunes, il a échangé avec nous, sans langue de bois, sur le mouvement, sur le RIC, la manipulation des médias et bien d'autres sujets polémiques.
➡️ Les Incorrectibles 🥊 tous les dimanches de 13h à 14h sur www.sudradio.fr 📻
Chaîne Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
Les Incorrectibles
⛽ Le Professeur de droit et d'économie, blogueur et militant politique, Étienne Chouard était l'invité d'Eric Morillot dans #LesIncorrectibles sur Sud Radio.
🥊 Figure emblématique du mouvement des #GiletsJaunes, il a échangé avec nous, sans langue de bois, sur le mouvement, sur le RIC, la manipulation des médias et bien d'autres sujets polémiques.
➡️ Les Incorrectibles 🥊 tous les dimanches de 13h à 14h sur www.sudradio.fr 📻
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