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Genetic editing ( changing ones DNA ) part of their plan via the vaccine
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356 views • October 21, 2021
Hi in this video you can plainly see their plan that they want to change our DNA on their plans for their 4 th industrial revolution and how , well through the covid 19 vaccination of course ( this video was mirrored from Hugo talks)
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