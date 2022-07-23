Bad News About Television

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Technology is not “bad” in itself, but it always ends up in the wrong hands or being used for the wrong things. Example, not long after the airplane was invented, they were flying over the enemy in bi-planes tossing explosives by hand over the side. The same thing is true about all technology, and that includes TV. What are they dropping on us through TV?