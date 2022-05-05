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The Scriptures All Point to Jesus
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30 views • May 05, 2022
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/WhatTheBibleIsAllAbout
You search the Scriptures, for in them you think you have eternal life; and these are they which testify of Me. But you are not willing to come to Me that you may have life.
You search the Scriptures, for in them you think you have eternal life; and these are they which testify of Me. But you are not willing to come to Me that you may have life.
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