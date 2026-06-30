Total War - U.S. Troops Heading Forward | Michael Yon

Michael Yon is an American former Green Beret (U.S. Army Special Forces) (1980’s,) independent war correspondent, writer, photographer, and author.

Michael Yon argues there are no credible peace talks–they are a distraction. U.S. forces (under a “Zionist” Trump ecosystem) are positioning for major military action. Iran is only one target; the broader goal is territorial expansion to create Greater Israel, encompassing all of Jordan, most of Syria, all of Lebanon, significant parts of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, chunks of Iraq, and more. Yon cites public statements and maps from Israeli leaders like Netanyahu as evidence, calling it an open, non-conspiratorial plan.

Actions will extend beyond Iran to Gulf states, Turkey, Egypt, and eventually Europe. This could trigger famines (a theme Yon has emphasized since 2020), attacks on infrastructure like the Mosul Dam, and global spillover.

Yon frames it as an effort to establish Greater Israel as a world capital, involving the displacement or elimination of Muslims, Arabs, Turks, Egyptians, Christians, Europeans, and others. He ties this to long-term "brainwashing," events like the "death jabs" (COVID vaccines), and weaponized migration.

Timing and Tactics: Full moon (Strawberry Moon) noted as potentially significant for operations due to visibility and historical patterns. He expects escalation in hot months like August and links it to lunar cycles affecting military and human behavior.

U.S. Role: America is deeply entangled, with strategic fuel supplies dwindling. Yon criticizes narratives of peace as nonsense amid "total war."

https://michaelyon.substack.com/p/total-war-us-troops-heading-forward

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