Russian Unmanned Boats Now a Major Threat to Ukrainian Ports — Says Ukrainian Military Expert

Ukrainian military communications specialist Sergey Beskrestnov (“Flash”) has warned that Russian unmanned surface vessels pose a serious threat to all of Ukraine’s maritime infrastructure.

According to him, Russia’s Ministry of Defense has recently created a special unit within the elite “Rubikon” Center for the development and deployment of unmanned boats. Its task: large-scale strikes on Ukrainian ports, rigs, and naval assets.

“If you know what Rubikon is, you understand it’s serious,” Beskrestnov wrote. “That center could hit every Ukrainian port and ship in one day with 400 surface and underwater drones — just like the Geran strikes. Are we ready for that?”



