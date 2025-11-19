BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Don't Let Me Down (Funk)
wolfburg
wolfburg
19 followers
49 views • 1 day ago

This New Wave Funk track opens with a churning upright bass groove, anchored by robotic drum machine rhythms and sharp searing snares, Reverb-soaked Gretsch guitars exchange edgy riffs with bright synths, sampled machines, metallic percussion, and glitchy found sound loops, The hook bursts with lush stacked robotic vocals, dramatic orchestral stabs, glass-break percussives, and throbbing synths, A disco-driven four-on-the-floor kick pairs with heavy gated snare to ground a buzzing synth bass, doubling lead melodies for heightened cinematic 1980s grit, The texture throughout is polished, tense, and sleek, evoking “Noir-Future, ”

Keywords
this new wave funk track opens with a churning upright bass grooveanchored by robotic drum machine rhythms and sharp searing snaresreverb-soaked gretsch guitars exchange edgy riffs with bright synthssampled machinesmetallic percussionand glitchy found sound loopsthe hook bursts with lush stacked robotic vocalsdramatic orchestral stabsglass-break percussivesand throbbing synths
