Spokane Wildfire Arson Arrest

BREAKING UPDATE: Authorities have arrested 37-year-old Aaron F. Farinacci on suspicion of first-degree arson in connection with the devastating Old Trails Fire in Spokane County. The fire has destroyed approximately 700 structures, forced up to 65,000 people to evacuate, and became part of one of Washington's worst wildfire disasters in recent memory.

In this update, we break down the arrest, what investigators say led them to the suspect, Farinacci's prior Arizona manslaughter conviction, why he was legally released after serving his sentence, and what we know so far about the ongoing arson investigation.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.





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