How Traffickers Doubled the US Child Supply, Mass Media Silent as Usual w/ Dwight Mitchell

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Dwight Mitchell, founder of the Family Preservation Foundation, joins the program to discuss how the supply of children for human traffickers has more than doubled in the past 20 years. He shares how partners of traffickers in government helped to make this happened through legislation and case law. He also explains how House bill 36 crafted in 2019 by 16 members of congress would establish a new constitutional amendment giving parents rights that would ultimately end traffickers access to an endless supply of US children. Since children are victims of traffickers around the world, every country should establish similar laws to end this madness.
Sign the petition for congress to vote on the bill at https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/amend-constitution-include-parental-rights-acting-house-bill-36-congress-session
You can see more of Dwight Mitchell's work at https://www.familypreservationfoundation.org/
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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