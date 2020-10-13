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How Traffickers Doubled the US Child Supply, Mass Media Silent as Usual w/ Dwight Mitchell
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101 views • October 13, 2020
Sarah Westall

Dwight Mitchell, founder of the Family Preservation Foundation, joins the program to discuss how the supply of children for human traffickers has more than doubled in the past 20 years. He shares how partners of traffickers in government helped to make this happened through legislation and case law. He also explains how House bill 36 crafted in 2019 by 16 members of congress would establish a new constitutional amendment giving parents rights that would ultimately end traffickers access to an endless supply of US children. Since children are victims of traffickers around the world, every country should establish similar laws to end this madness.

Sign the petition for congress to vote on the bill at https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/amend-constitution-include-parental-rights-acting-house-bill-36-congress-session

You can see more of Dwight Mitchell's work at https://www.familypreservationfoundation.org/

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
childrenbill clintonorgan harvestingcpspetitionharmsex traffickingfoster caredwight mitchellsarah westalltraffickerssocial workerus child supplyparents amendment
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