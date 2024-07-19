© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AP4Liberty: MAGA 2024, Brighteon: FBI uncovers, Jimmy Dore: Snipers, Dan Bongino: Historic Speech | EP1264 - Highlights Begin 07/19/2024 8:00 PM EDST
https://rumble.com/v57kxol-ep1264.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
Comment of the Day: Lightningtreeband
... John I muted the other channel that was trying to tell me they were going to play my video who only have 162 subscribers and goes by MurTech not @MurTech. You have alot of fake accounts impersonating you all of a sudden. The other account is called MurTech Channel and they are trying to sell people financial products.
https://rumble.com/c/c-2070534
MurTech: Robert Gouveia - UNREPORTED Shots in Trump Attack? Audio Analysis Explains
https://rumble.com/embed/v556sct/?pub=2trvx
AP4Liberty 07/19 - MAGA 2024: The Vibe Has Changed
https://rumble.com/embed/v557vet/?pub=2trvx
Brighteon 07/19 - FBI uncovers searches on Trump shooter's phone for Trump rally, upcoming DNC dates: Sources
https://www.brighteon.com/1af561c9-a916-4a31-b54b-cd6bf3096074
Jimmy Dore Show 07/19 - Snipers Saw Trump Assassin Before Shooting But Then He DISAPPEARED!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5549d6/?pub=2trvx
Dan Bongino 07/19 - Trump's Historic Speech (Ep. 2290)
https://rumble.com/embed/v558d41/?pub=2trvx
