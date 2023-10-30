Create New Account
The Hidden Reasons Behind The War On Gaza
Israel has now killed over 7,500 people, surpassing the slaughter of 2014 twofold.

It's not just because Israel is racist.

Israel and the United States want the giant amounts of gas in Gaza, and to create a rival to China's New Silk Road.

If you do one thing, watch this video

🔗 All Credit To Richard Medhurst: https://odysee.com/@richardmedhurst:3/real-reason-gaza-war:f

🔗 Please Consider Supporting The Creator:

PayPal: http://paypal.com/paypalme/papichulomin

Patreon: http://patreon.com/richardmedhurst
Mirrored - Just a Dude

Keywords
