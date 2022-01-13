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US Military Preparing for War Domestically
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462 views • January 13, 2022
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I Can Only Wonder What Illegitimate Government That Might Be?...
For I've Seen How Honest Our Elections were Conducted in 2020.
But It Never Hurts to Be Prepared They Say...
In Case a Second Revolution Comes Your Way.
I Can Only Wonder What Illegitimate Government That Might Be?...
For I've Seen How Honest Our Elections were Conducted in 2020.
But It Never Hurts to Be Prepared They Say...
In Case a Second Revolution Comes Your Way.
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