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Torn Down! Communist Fence Around Canadian Church!
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160 views • April 11, 2021
Torn Down! Communist Fence Around Canadian Church! Sunday morning 2021-04-11. True activists or agent provocateurs? In either case, hoards of police with respirators then rushed in - rumored to be ready to tear gas the activists now swelling to well over 1,000! Chaos with triple fencing at Grace Life Church in Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada! Many believe Canada and Australia now have these test cases from the NWO! Four classes of Grace Bible children are seriously stressed and confused! Outright unapologetic child abuse!
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