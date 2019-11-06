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The Myth of German Villainy - Chapter 6
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31 views • November 06, 2019
mp3 audio files on telegram: https://t.me/BradberryBen
Please feel free to share and spread this extraordinary work on behalf of the Truth
https://www.themythofgermanvillainy.com/
Source of thumbnail:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ruS_c7_D6M Henrik Palmgren Interviews Benton L Bradberry
Jim and Diane Report Benton Bradberry's Death and
Provide a TRIBUTE to him and his HUGE ACCOMPLISHMENT:
THE MYTH OF GERMAN VILLAINY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZNixS4jcTI55/
Please feel free to share and spread this extraordinary work on behalf of the Truth
https://www.themythofgermanvillainy.com/
Source of thumbnail:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ruS_c7_D6M Henrik Palmgren Interviews Benton L Bradberry
Jim and Diane Report Benton Bradberry's Death and
Provide a TRIBUTE to him and his HUGE ACCOMPLISHMENT:
THE MYTH OF GERMAN VILLAINY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZNixS4jcTI55/
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