DR. JANE RUBY SHOW: THE POPE IS DEAD
Tanjerea
Published 17 hours ago |

Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Pope Benedict, ousted from the papacy and held in captivity, for CIA installed Francis (Bergolio), died over the weekend. Brother Alexis Bugnolo joins Dr. Jane LIVE ON THE GROUND FROM THE VATICAN TONIGHT to discuss Benedict and the CIA installation of Pope Francis. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.

Keywords
pope francisstew petersdr jane rudypope benedict xvi

