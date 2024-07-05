BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Evil Is Moving Against Mankind / Solution Is Crystal Clear
A Warrior Calls
2364 followers
441 views • 10 months ago

Christopher James destroys the Bird Flu Virus LIE

This one broadcast drills down on the global push to destroy food supply force vaccinations is coming.

People world wide are in grave danger we must take this evil down

How it is done requires gathering on Mass at Public Courthouses and move courts with warrants outside of the corrupt BAR

Lawyers and Judges are the enemy of the people learn why at www.awarriorcalls.com

The time has come... we must rise up and focus our efforts against corrupt society called the BAR.

Restore our Public Courthouse to Common law and all these pricks are finished many will swing for Genocide


To support your health like never before and Christopher James

purchase MasterPeace from... Bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

This is a standalone worldwide removing all forever chemicals [poison] in our bodies


To address the EMF mitigation we are all being bombarded with FLFE.net is the game changer also


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - EVERY Thurs 8pm EST


www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

Keywords
corruptionmilitarylovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservepolicecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filings
