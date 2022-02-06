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Great Multitude who they will be/First fruits training
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56 views • February 06, 2022
Great multitude, the suffering of their hearts and how they receive new hope and new beginnings.
Training of the First Fruits, their anointing and how strong they will be made
Warning ⚠️ stay away from disobedience and keep to Yeshua/Jesus's way
Training of the First Fruits, their anointing and how strong they will be made
Warning ⚠️ stay away from disobedience and keep to Yeshua/Jesus's way
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