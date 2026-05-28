✡️🌎 US rapidly isolated as global youth unite against Zionist empire - US Army veteran

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A generational shift in global politics is unavoidable, but it is becoming even more severe as younger generations around the world increasingly decry the US’ unwavering support for Israel, former US Col. Larry Wilkerson says.
💬 "That's what's going to change a lot of what's happening in the world, including our alliances, because these young people don't want us,” Wilkerson adds.
Source @Geopolitics Prime
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