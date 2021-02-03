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CDC Changes Their Recommendations on Breastfeeding While "Sick" AFTER Being Called Out.
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50 views • February 03, 2021
Thanks to all the warrior mothers out there who help us call out the CDC for its bad advice when it comes to breastfeeding while ill. Since being called out for their reckless and endangering advice the CDC has changed its recommendations to thankfully recommend that mothers continue to breastfeed their infants or children while they fight off the flu.
Mama's milk is amazing!
Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.
FULL Video:
https://thewilddoc.com/should-women-continue-breastfeeding-while-sick/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Mama's milk is amazing!
Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.
FULL Video:
https://thewilddoc.com/should-women-continue-breastfeeding-while-sick/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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