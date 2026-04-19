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Champion Swimmer & Vaccine Queen got Tricketted Into Injecting the Blood Glue!
The Prisoner
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237 views • Yesterday

She was also a paid government shill. She was recently criticized for bulldozing a 20 million dollar mansion.

Sources

Vaccinated:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSdNkHdpLHz/

https://x.com/libby_trickett

https://www.facebook.com/libby.trickett/

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2472543946595155&id=100015187208632

Interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmOi0Jx5XXg

Heart attack video

https://www.instagram.com/p/CSdNkHdpLHz/

https://au.news.yahoo.com/fans-shower-libby-trickett-with-support-after-aussie-olympic-legend-reveals-worrying-news-050751789.html

Music: Jaws theme

Movie: Jaws

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

--------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

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[email protected]

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Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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