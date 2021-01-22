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What Browser to Use? About Browser Isolation
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1467 views • January 22, 2021
Posted 29November2020 Rob Braxman Tech:
Which browser should I use? The answer I give to this frequently asked question is "all". And in today's video I explain more specifically what this means. What I teach here is what I call: Browser isolation, and if used properly is a very effective way of blocking Google and Facebook from knowing your browsing history.
This is a very specific implementation, and it is very effective and flawless at least one computer browsers. There are different additional risks on phones.
Browser Fingerprinting Test Tool: https://brax.me/geo
Trackers are not the threat but Browser fingerprints, Google Tracking, Google Activities, Google and Facebook like buttons. Use Google in only one Browser such as Chrome. Second Browser Do not log in to anything Google like Instagram. Turn on favorites bar. Firefox leave it very plain. Don't use Autofill and Save Passwords us a Password Manage. Change timezone and screen resolution.
Which browser should I use? The answer I give to this frequently asked question is "all". And in today's video I explain more specifically what this means. What I teach here is what I call: Browser isolation, and if used properly is a very effective way of blocking Google and Facebook from knowing your browsing history.
This is a very specific implementation, and it is very effective and flawless at least one computer browsers. There are different additional risks on phones.
Browser Fingerprinting Test Tool: https://brax.me/geo
Trackers are not the threat but Browser fingerprints, Google Tracking, Google Activities, Google and Facebook like buttons. Use Google in only one Browser such as Chrome. Second Browser Do not log in to anything Google like Instagram. Turn on favorites bar. Firefox leave it very plain. Don't use Autofill and Save Passwords us a Password Manage. Change timezone and screen resolution.
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