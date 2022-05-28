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Niels Harrit: "The Chemistry of 9/11 and Beyond" RichardGage911:Unleashed!
RichardGage911
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11 views • May 28, 2022
My Guest, is scientist Niels Harrit, PhD, the lead author of the groundbreaking 2009 peer-reviewed paper “Active Thermitic Materials in the World Trade Center Dust” published in the Bentham Open Chemical Physics Journal—documenting the discovery of energetic materials. He has lectured extensively all over the world on the World Trade Center evidence—as documented in the scientific paper and here dives deeper into the chemistry revealed in the WTC dust - as well as the carbon nanotubes in the lungs of the 9/11 first responders.
What was found? Incendiaries (optimized for enormous heat; very slow)? Explosives (optimized for the most rapid gas expansion to knock things over)? Or propellants (optimized for propulsion at moderate speeds)?

More importantly – what are the implications of these findings?
Why are they found throughout the WTC dust?
Who could be responsible?”

Niels is the author of more than 60 published peer-reviewed papers on chemistry and was co-founder of the nanoscience center at The University of Copenhagen. He served as associate professor of chemistry at the University of Copenhagen from 1971 until his retirement in 2009.

For more about the podcast RichardGage911:Unleashed! visit http://RichardGage911.org
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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