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California ER Doctors Call Press Conference to Give Us True Numbers On COVID-19
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318 views • April 28, 2020
Dr. Erickson and Partner Go Over the True Stats of COVID-19 Infections and Death Rate in Both California and New York Contrary to the CDC Numbers. YouTube Has Deleted This video and Part 2, luckily I had the foresight to Download both of them. Catch Part 2 on my Channel: Truth Teller
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