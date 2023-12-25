Create New Account
Russia moving at full speed west of Artemovsk taking Bogdanovka
The Prisoner
8887 Subscribers
Published 18 hours ago

Russian Armed Forces moving at full speed northwest of Artemovsk #bakhmut, advancing 1.5 kilometers taking north of Bogdanovka, the rest was left by Ukrainian forces. Crews of 2A65 Msta-B howitzers and FPV drones played a major role in quickly collapsing the defenses of Bogdanovka, which was a de facto suburb of Chasov Yar.

Mirrrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

