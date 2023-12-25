Russia moving at full speed west of Artemovsk taking Bogdanovka

Russian Armed Forces moving at full speed northwest of Artemovsk #bakhmut, advancing 1.5 kilometers taking north of Bogdanovka, the rest was left by Ukrainian forces. Crews of 2A65 Msta-B howitzers and FPV drones played a major role in quickly collapsing the defenses of Bogdanovka, which was a de facto suburb of Chasov Yar.
