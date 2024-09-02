The Trojan Horse! Friday Freestyle With LIVE Pop-In Guests Daniel Horowitz And John Burk!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump just announced he will vote in support of Amendment 4 in Florida, which permits abortions on babies up until birth, without restriction. The Democrat takeover of the Republican Party is complete and Trump was the Trojan Horse.
