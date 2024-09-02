BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Trojan Horse! Friday Freestyle With LIVE Pop-In Guests Daniel Horowitz And John Burk!
8 months ago

President Trump just announced he will vote in support of Amendment 4 in Florida, which permits abortions on babies up until birth, without restriction. The Democrat takeover of the Republican Party is complete and Trump was the Trojan Horse.


trumpelectionstrojan horseshannon joy
