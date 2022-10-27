The Hidden Part Of The Washington Swamp

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This short video made by The Benny Johnson Show.
For those of you not living in Washington DC, it will present an image that may shock you when you consider that this is the capitol of the United States of America.
Video Source:
The Benny Johnson Show
https://www.youtube.com/c/bennyjohnson
Turning Point USA
https://www.tpusa.com/
Closing theme music:
‘Dark Angel’ by David Fesliyan
https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/about
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NOTE:
There is no connection between the above entities and this channel.