Dr. Stuart Nunnally, Dr. Lane Freeman, Dr. Candace Owens - Why Oral Health Is CRITICAL For Overall Health!!

We talked today with Dr. Stuart Nunnally, Dr. Lane Freeman and Dr. Candace Owens about our oral health. We discussed topics such as teeth whitening, braces, mercury fillings, cavitations, root canals and the biocompatibility of compounds we put into our mouths.We also discussed how to remineralize a tooth if you have the beginnings of a cavity. How to brush your teeth and maintain your oral health. We also covered how chronic degenerative diseases could be tied back to gum disease and issues with your oral health and tooth health.Healthy Smiles for LifeShow page##################SPONSORS##################---####################################################What is the Extreme Health Academy?It's your #1 resource for living your healthiest life.Use Code: EHR14 to start your free 2 week trial!Get support, encouragement, motivation, inspiration & the education you need to turn your health and life around.TO DATE WE HAVE...Academy Content Count: 565 videos, 131 hours, 21 minutes, 39 seconds.Academy Forum Count: Total Topics – 1,264. Total Posts – 6,466.NEW CONTENT ADDED MONTHLY...* Ask Dr. Bergman & Justin Your Health Questions* In Depth Monthly Courses!* Live Monthly Workshops With Health Experts* The Roadmap To Health - Your guide to changing your life!* Incredible forum community to support your health journey - over 5,800 posts!* Health Database - Find answers to your health questions FAST* And so much more!SOME OF OUR COURSES INCLUDE...- Your Roadmap to Health- Sacred Sexuality by Miss Jaya- Best Skin Ever!- Unbreakable Bones- Liver Rescue- Whole Body Restorative Exercises- Diabetes Mastery- Adrenal Health Recovery 101- Deep Sleep Mastery- Heart Health Optimization- Autoimmune Disease Solutions- Prevent & Heal Cancer Naturally!- Build Invincible Immunity!- The Hormone Optimization Course- The Complete Digestion Course- Your Nervous System!