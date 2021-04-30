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Dr. Stuart Nunnally, Dr. Lane Freeman, Dr. Candace Owens - Why Oral Health Is CRITICAL For Overall Health!!
Extreme Health Radio
Extreme Health Radio
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8 views • April 30, 2021
We talked today with Dr. Stuart Nunnally, Dr. Lane Freeman and Dr. Candace Owens about our oral health. We discussed topics such as teeth whitening, braces, mercury fillings, cavitations, root canals and the biocompatibility of compounds we put into our mouths.

We also discussed how to remineralize a tooth if you have the beginnings of a cavity. How to brush your teeth and maintain your oral health. We also covered how chronic degenerative diseases could be tied back to gum disease and issues with your oral health and tooth health.

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Keywords
silver fillingscavitationsroot canalsamalgam fillingsmercury fillingscavitiesbiological dentisttooth whitening
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