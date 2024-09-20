BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blindspot 127 Poking the Bear! Will Russia’s patience with NATO run out? Phase 4 of WWIII incoming?
47 views • 7 months ago

Blindspot 127 Poking the Bear! Will Russia’s patience with NATO run out? Phase 4 of WWIII incoming? Trump assassination attempt 2.0…


Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

14/9/24


So, in the previous week we had the annual commemoration of the 9/11 attacks on the USA. Just as a reminder, Blindspot is of the opinion that phase 1 of WWIII actually kicked off on that ominous date. Internally and externally that led to a neoconservative take-over of domestic security, and birth of the so-called Global War on Terror that some quickly dubbed - the Global War of Terror. Nevertheless, we thought it appropriate to share a Corbett Report reflection on what went down on that day. We do this because it seems as if WWIII is only intensifying across several countries and regions - especially now that the calls in NATO aligned nations are growing stronger for long-range western weapons to be unleashed on targets on Russian territory.


We ask, if 9/11 was the kick-off of WWIII, are we today knocking on the door of the start of its fourth phase?



Keywords
ww3natonuclear warescalationmilitary powerrussia war
