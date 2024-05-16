Create New Account
I'm not a virologist. I'm a molecular biologist and biochemist.
"I'll just correct one thing: I'm not a virologist, they practice what I discover.

So, I'm a PhD, so we teach. I'm a molecular biologist and biochemist.

So, the virologists practice the practice of medicine. They have to be educated."

Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD -  at OC Eagle Forum 02/05/2023

Full presentation: https://rumble.com/v2ej0c2-beware-of-vaccine-dangers-and-dr-faucis-deceit-feb-5-2023-oc-ca-presentatio.html

Keywords
molecularphdbiologistmikovitsbiochemist

