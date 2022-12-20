[Nov 13, 2022] The Top 20 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Globe [Eric Dubay] [Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app]

Flat Earth has long been denigrated, derided and disparaged as being the most crackpot of all conspiracy theories, marginalized, mocked and ridiculed for centuries as being an ignorant ancient unscientific worldview, but the facts of the matter are far from what you have been told. When thoroughly examined and diligently researched with an open-mind, any skeptical critical-thinker will find it is actually the tilting, wobbling, spinning space-ball Earth promoted by NASA and taught in schools that is truly ridiculous and unscientific. The following are 20 ways anyone can prove for themselves that Earth is a level stationary plane.





I have intentionally made this to be the most concise yet comprehensive introduction to the Flat Earth possible, packed with proofs and rebuttals to common objections, like an update to my original 200 Proofs. Please help share this documentary on your social medias and with all the globe-Earthers in your life.





chapters.lst

00:00:45,Common sense

00:05:56,Fake photos

00:10:43,Water

00:14:30,The horizon

00:17:54,Gyroscopes

00:20:52,Compasses

00:22:49,Plane sailing

00:24:37,Construction

00:31:04,Distant Photography

00:34:19,Lighthouses

00:36:52,Impossible atmosphere

00:41:22,Flight times

00:45:21,Flight paths

00:48:37,Latitude & longitude

00:53:54,Arctic vs Antarctic

00:57:38,Midnight sun

00:59:50,Polaris

01:02:36,South "pole" star

01:04:45,Local sun

01:07:27,Science experiments





