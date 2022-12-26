Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Johnny Watcher Show E12: 2022 Prediction scores; 2023 on Deck
26 views
channel image
ApocalypseWatch
Published 17 hours ago |

Johnny Watcher runs down his 2017-2022 predictions, with scoring for accuracy. Trump running in 2024. Vaxxed versus unvaxxed. The hilarious downward spiral of the criminal media. Disney, DC and Marvel flops at the box office. And, the complete lack of a UFO attack. Plus eight new prognostications for 2023 where Johnny gives UFOs another chance.

Keywords
trumpufotwitterprediction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket