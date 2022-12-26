The Johnny Watcher Show E12: 2022 Prediction scores; 2023 on Deck

Johnny Watcher runs down his 2017-2022 predictions, with scoring for accuracy. Trump running in 2024. Vaxxed versus unvaxxed. The hilarious downward spiral of the criminal media. Disney, DC and Marvel flops at the box office. And, the complete lack of a UFO attack. Plus eight new prognostications for 2023 where Johnny gives UFOs another chance.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.