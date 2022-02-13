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The National Grid A con that has zero to do with global warming or protecting our environment
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51 views • February 13, 2022
The National Grid
A con that has zero to do with global warming or protecting our environment
They are an ecological threat from point of manufacture, to being buried as non biodegradable waist
We fund them, foreign interests own them - And the unit cost to the user is deliberately inflated
A con that has zero to do with global warming or protecting our environment
They are an ecological threat from point of manufacture, to being buried as non biodegradable waist
We fund them, foreign interests own them - And the unit cost to the user is deliberately inflated
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