Mad Alan Dershowitz re-writes History

Alan Dershowitz says Palestinians haven't "earned themselves a state" the way that Jewish people have.
"You can't just create a state out of nothing."
So the fact that Jews, stole Palestinian land with western assistance based on the Jews playing victim on a fraudulent Holohoax.....right! That's some Chutzpah right there.
