NNR SEETHES ₪ AS HE DEMONETIZES YOU
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
19 views • 3 weeks ago

Crazy Cat Gentleman is to thank for this li'l slice of seethe 🤣


Quickest catch-up:


https://odysee.com/@AWIVR:2/NNR-RUINED-STRIPE:c


The OG tweet by Princess:


https://x.com/RealNightNation/status/1835951846172623190


Ofc, you won't find it


@OdyseeHelp


@OdyseeTeam

 are you guys even aware of the kind of crap these people are up to on your site?


Is it even permitted to harass people for their own amusement, and stream snipe their shows on your platform? Don't think it is.


I put a lot of work into my show, and I don't appreciate it being made open source and raided by drunk clowns every night now. Everything is one big joke to these people, but it's really obnoxious after a while.


https://archive.ph/LUNZt


Last night, NNR tried gaslighting yet again [Princess blocked me on ⌧]:


https://x.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1910145699691249748


Simultaneously launching one of the TIME BOMBS saved for just such an occasion


That LOIC headshot had to be immortalized:


https://imgflip.com/i/9qbsc5


https://odysee.com/@Crazy_Cat_Gentleman:0?view=about


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9qeni8

vfbnnrcope and seethecrazycatgentlemanstripe decoupling and demonitization from odysee
