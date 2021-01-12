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President Trump Delivers Remarks in Alamo, TX 1/12/21 MIRROR
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330 views • January 12, 2021
Jan 12, 2021
Courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting Network
🔴 LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Alamo, TX at the 450th Mile of New Border Wall 1/12/21
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SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_WNI43s3ds
Courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting Network
🔴 LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Alamo, TX at the 450th Mile of New Border Wall 1/12/21
🔴 Subscribe to RSBN for more LIVE streams and Breaking NEWS: http://bit.ly/2gDGbkh
🔴 Donate to RSBN and help keep us on the air: http://rsbn.tv/donate
🔴 Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: http://twitter.com/RSBNetwork
🔴 Like us on Facebook for more live streams and updates:
https://www.facebook.com/rightsidebroadcasting
SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_WNI43s3ds
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